Sept 23 (Reuters) - Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG :

* Issues a corporate bond with a volume of up to 10 million euros ($11.20 million)

* Bond has an annual interest rate of 4% with annual interest payments, a term of 5.5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)