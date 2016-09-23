FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Abbvie presents data on eight-week treatment of VIEKIRAX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Abbvie

* Two patients experienced post-treatment relapse and one subject discontinued due to noncompliance

* Week treatment of VIEKIRAX plus EXVIERA in patients with genotype 1b chronic hepatitis c

* Phase 3b garnet study, 98 percent of untreated patients with genotype 1b chronic hepatitis c infection achieved sustained virologic response

* In garnet study, most commonly reported events were headache,fatigue,nasopharyngitis, pruritus,nausea and asthenia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

