Sept 23 (Reuters) - LHV Group AS

* To reduce share capital of its unit, Aktsiaselts LHV Varahaldus, by 2.7 million euros ($3.03 million)

* Share capital is reduced by cancelling 2.7 million shares

* Share capital reduction results in capital reduction payments to sole shareholder (AS LHV Group) in amount of 2.7 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)