Sept 23 (Reuters) - Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant :

* Says its board approves opening 5 credit lines in Sberbank for a total value of 589.3 million roubles ($9.23 million) Source text: bit.ly/2d98CUM Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.8134 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)