a year ago
September 23, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure Consortium to acquire South American Natural Gas Transmission Utility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP

* Brookfield Infrastructure Consortium to acquire South American Natural Gas Transmission Utility

* Deal for approximately US$5.2 billion

* Petrobras, as a 10% owner in NTS, will have customary governance rights commensurate with size of its interest

* Will fund proportionate share of up-front payment from existing liquidity which totalled about US$2 billion at June 30, 2016

* Have reached agreement to acquire a 90% controlling stake in Nova Transportadora Do Sudeste S.A.

* Brookfield Infrastructure's investment will be a minimum of approximately 20% of transaction, representing about US$825 million

* Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to participate initially for an approximate 30% interest in consortium

* Purchase price payable in 2 tranches; up-front payment of us$4.3 billion on closing,balance payable on 5th anniversary of closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
