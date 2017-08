Sept 23 (Reuters) - Tisco Financial Group Pcl

* Passed resolution to appoint Oranuch Apisaksirikul as chairperson of company and Tisco Bank public Company Ltd

* Passed resolution to appoints Suthas Ruangmanamongkol as group CEO and chief operating officer

* Passed resolution to appoint Sakchai Peechapat as president of company and TISCO BANK PUBLIC COMPANY Ltd

* Passed resolution to set a three-year term of contract for group ceo Source (bit.ly/2cqkzA0) Further company coverage: