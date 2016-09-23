BRIEF-Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust updates on pricing of notes

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Notes are expected to be issued on 3 october 2016

* Net proceeds from notes will be used to refinance sgreit's existing borrowings, meet capital expenditure

* Sgreit mtn prices s$70 million fixed rate notes due 2026

* Starhill global reit mtn pte ltd, unit of hsbc institutional trust has priced its s$70 million unsecured fixed rate notes