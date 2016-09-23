FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust updates on pricing of notes
September 23, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust updates on pricing of notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust :

* "notes are expected to be issued on 3 october 2016"

* Notes are expected to be issued on 3 october 2016

* Net proceeds from notes will be used to refinance sgreit's existing borrowings, meet capital expenditure

* Sgreit mtn prices s$70 million fixed rate notes due 2026

* Starhill global reit mtn pte ltd, unit of hsbc institutional trust has priced its s$70 million unsecured fixed rate notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

