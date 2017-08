Sept 23 (Reuters) - China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd

* Entered into a collaboration agreement with University Of Hong Kong ("HKU") and Innovation And Technology Commission of HKSAR

* Estimated cost of project is approximately hk$8.8 million

* Pursuant to collaboration agreement, co shall hold all intellectual property rights arouse from project in its sole name Source (bit.ly/2cqmyUV) Further company coverage: