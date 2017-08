Sept 23 (Reuters) - B&C Speakers SpA :

* H1 revenue 18.7 million euros ($20.97 million) versus 18.5 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 2.7 million euros versus 2.6 million euros a year ago

* With regard to full-year forecast for 2016, expects the year to end with increased revenue volumes compared to the previous one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)