a year ago
BRIEF-AMD announces early results of cash tender offers and consent
September 23, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AMD announces early results of cash tender offers and consent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* AMD announces early results of cash tender offers and consent

* Increased tender cap for tender offer for 7.50% notes from $25 million to $125 million aggregate principal amount

* Has decreased aggregate maximum tender amount from $1,035 million to $848 million

* Co announced that it intends to accept for purchase $795 million aggregate principal amount of notes validly tendered on or before early tender date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

