Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hawesko Holding AG :

* Hawesko Holding acquires majority interest in the innovative online marketplace WirWinzer

* Will acquire just under 66% of Munich-based E-Commerce Werke GmbH, operator of online marketplace WirWinzer effective Oct. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)