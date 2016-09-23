FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novo submits label application in the US for insulin drug Tresiba
#Healthcare
September 23, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Novo submits label application in the US for insulin drug Tresiba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S

* Says has submitted a supplemental application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for including results from its two SWITCH trials in insulin drug Tresiba's label

* The two phase 3 trials initiated in January 2014 compared efficacy profiles between Tresiba and insulin glargine U100

* In the trials Tresiba showed non-inferiority to insulin glargine in terms of reducing HbA1c

* Tresiba was approved by the FDA in the United States on 25 September 2015 Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

