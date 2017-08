Sept 23 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd :

* Archer Daniels Midland Company and Wilmar International announced that they received all required competition approvals for their agreement

* Companies anticipate formally launching new venture in coming weeks

* Agreement stipulates that refined oils and fats from ADM's other plants in Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Poland and U.K. Be marketed by Olenex