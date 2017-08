Sept 23 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar vice president Kim Hauer to pursue outside opportunity

* Hauer will remain at Caterpillar until November 1.

* Caterpillar will immediately launch a global search for hauer's replacement

* Kim hauer, vice president with responsibility for human services division, Chief Human Resources Officer, elected to leave company