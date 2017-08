Sept 23 (Reuters) - Nbi Bearings Europe SA :

* Reaches deal to buy 100 percent of Egikor SA, Industrias Betico SA and Tallleres Ermua SL

* Says to buy the three companies for a total of 5 million euros ($5.61 million) Source text: bit.ly/2cX8bcX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8910 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)