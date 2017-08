Sept 23 (Reuters) - Tech Invest Group SA :

* Accepted offer to acqurie 70 percent of WDB Healthcare Sp. Z o.o. from WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA for 77,000 zlotys ($20,125.46) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8260 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)