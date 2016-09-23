FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novartis says receives three new FDA approvals for expanded use of Ilaris treating rare periodic fever syndrome conditions
September 23, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Novartis says receives three new FDA approvals for expanded use of Ilaris treating rare periodic fever syndrome conditions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) -

* Says receives three new approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for expanded use of Ilaris treating rare periodic fever syndrome conditions.

* Says Ilaris (canakinumab) is first and only FDA-approved biologic treatment for patients with Tumor Necrosis Factor-Receptor Associated Periodic Syndrome (TRAPS), Hyperimmunoglobulin D Syndrome (HIDS)/Mevalonate Kinase Deficiency (MKD) and Familial Mediterranean Fever (FMF).

* All three conditions are part of a group of rare autoinflammatory diseases called Periodic Fever Syndromes, which are also referred to as Hereditary Periodic Fevers (HPF).

* The most common syndrome is Familial Mediterranean Fever, which mainly affects people of Eastern Mediterranean ancestry. It affects 1 in 250 to 1 in 1,000 individuals in these populations, many of whom are children.

* Novartis says these three simultaneous approvals conducted under FDA priority review follow breakthrough therapy designations to address unmet need of patients. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

