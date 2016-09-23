BRIEF-Office Depot gets irrevocable offer from Aurelius unit to buy European business

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc

* Until deal closing date, company has agreed to operate OD European business in ordinary course - SEC filing

* Co's foreign holdings' aggregate liability for warranty,indemnity claims under SPA limited to EUR10 million related to OD European business

* If option is not exercised by co, a EUR5 million fee will be payable by Office Depot foreign holdings to purchaser

* Received an irrevocable offer from Aurelius RHO invest DS GMBH, a subsidiary of Aurelius Group to acquire co's European business

* Purchaser has provided offer to Office Depot Foreign Holdings LP, LLC and Office Depot Foreign Holdings GP, LLC, units of co

* Transaction is structured as an equity sale, nominal , with the purchaser acquiring the od European business with its assets, liabilities

* Company will retain responsibility for UK defined benefit pension plan Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2daew88] Further company coverage: