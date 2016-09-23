FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spar announces establishment and acquisition of merchandising services businesses in Brazil
#Market News
September 23, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spar announces establishment and acquisition of merchandising services businesses in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Spar Group Inc

* Under JV agreement, Spar BSMT has 5 directors, 3 are nominated by SGRP Holdings, one is nominated by JKC, 1 is nominated by EILLC- SEC filing

* Spar group announces establishment and acquisition of merchandising services businesses in Brazil

* Acquired new momentum in-store companies will be consolidated subsidiaries of Spar

* Acquired new momentum in-store companies are expected to add more than 20 pct to Spar's annual revenue Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2dfKHis] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
