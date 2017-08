Sept 23 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Companies Inc :

* Paula Pontes will re-join co in role of Senior Vice president/global General Manager, GLAMGLOW, effective November 1, 2016

* Pontes will succeed Reinaldo Gonzalez

* Effective Oct 15, 2016, Beth Dinardo will assume title of Global Brand President, Smashbox and GLAMGLOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: