a year ago
BRIEF-BofA says will change accounting method under FASB Accounting Standards Codification 310-20
#Funds News
September 23, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BofA says will change accounting method under FASB Accounting Standards Codification 310-20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp :

* Effective as of Q3, changing accounting method under FASB Accounting Standards Codification 310-20, Nonrefundable fees, other costs

* Changing its accounting method related to certain debt securities carried at fair value and held-to-maturity - SEC filing

* Under new accounting method, corporation will amortize premiums and accrete discounts over lives of debt securities

* "corporation believes change in accounting method will reduce volatility of its reported net interest income"

* To adjust unamortized premiums,unaccreted discounts based upon actual principal prepayments after amortizing premiums,accrete discounts Source text bit.ly/2cqudT8 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
