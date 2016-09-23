BRIEF-Blue Buffalo breaks ground on new manufacturing & R&D facility in Richmond, Indiana

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc

* Blue buffalo breaks ground on new manufacturing and research and development facility in Richmond, Indiana

* Anticipated that new Blue Buffalo Facility will create approximately 165 jobs in richmond

* Construction is planned to begin in second half of this year with production of blue natural pet food expected to begin in 2018

* Construction is planned to begin in second half of this year (2016) with production of blue natural pet food expected to begin in 2018

* Planned investment in Blue Buffalo’s Indiana plant will be approximately 150 million dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: