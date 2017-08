Sept 23 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc

* Marriott announces cash change of control repurchase offer for Starwood 7.150% senior notes due 2019 and Starwood 3.125% senior notes due 2023

* To pay to holders who exercise repurchase right repurchase price in cash of 101% of aggregate principal amount of repurchased notes