BRIEF-RBA Holdings largest creditor seeks control of co

Sept 23 (Reuters) - RBA Holdings Ltd :

* Housing Impact Fund South Africa Trust (HIFSA) has advised BRP that it is not willing to consider any plan that will not include a mechanism where it is able to obtain full control of RBA Group

* HIFSA also requested that delisting of RBA from JSE be explored

* Creditors have provided an extension for publication of business rescue plans for respective companies in business rescue to Nov.30 2016

* Interim financial results are being reviewed by external auditors and co intends to publish within next couple of months