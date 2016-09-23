FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBA Holdings largest creditor seeks control of co
September 23, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-RBA Holdings largest creditor seeks control of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - RBA Holdings Ltd :

* Housing Impact Fund South Africa Trust (HIFSA) has advised BRP that it is not willing to consider any plan that will not include a mechanism where it is able to obtain full control of RBA Group

* HIFSA also requested that delisting of RBA from JSE be explored

* Creditors have provided an extension for publication of business rescue plans for respective companies in business rescue to Nov.30 2016

* Interim financial results are being reviewed by external auditors and co intends to publish within next couple of months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

