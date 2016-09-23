BRIEF-Moody's releases analysis of Presidential candidates' policy proposals

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Moody's Ratings

* Moody's releases analysis of presidential candidates' policy proposals

* Hillary clinton's proposal could increase number of international students in stem programs

* trump's proposal to repeal aca would be credit negative for not-for-profit hospitals over the short term

* Donald trump's plan to convert medicaid into a block grant would negatively affect all states because shared funding would be limited

* trump's proposal to disincentivize companies hiring h-1b immigrant workers would likely adversely affect international student enrollment at us universities

* Hillary clinton's proposal to lower medicare eligibility age would be credit positive for all states

* Hillary clinton's intention of defending and further expanding the affordable care act would be credit positive for not-for-profit hospitals