Sept 23 (Reuters) - Accu Holding Ag

* Sale of Cieffe Group leads to further impairments

* Board will submit restructuring plans for Accu in coming weeks

* Agreed to sell Cieffe Group for 550,000 Swiss francs ($567,068.77) to Pearl Vintage Cars AG