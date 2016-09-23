BRIEF-Datalogic to spin off business unit Systems

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Datalogic SpA :

* Says it intends to undertake the spin-off of its business unit Systems

* The reason behind this transaction is that the business model of the said business unit, focused on the supply of integrated systems for the postal and retail market, is significantly different from the one of the industrial automation division, of which the business unit has been part so far

* The transaction provides for the setting up by US unit Datalogic Automation, of newco Solution Net Systems, in which assets related to the business unit Systems will be transferred

* The "go live" of the transaction is foreseen on Oct. 1