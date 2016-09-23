FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Achillion announces data from phase 2 trial for combination treatment for Genotype 1 Treatment-Naïve HCV
#Market News
September 23, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Achillion announces data from phase 2 trial for combination treatment for Genotype 1 Treatment-Naïve HCV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Announces 100 pct SVR12 In The 6-Week and 8-week cohorts in Janssen'S phase 2 trial evaluating the triple combination treatment regimen including odalasvir, al-335, and simeprevir for genotype 1 treatment-naïve hcv

* In all cohorts, dosing regimens generally well-tolerated in phase 2 trial evaluating triple combination treatment regimen

* No clinically significant laboratory, echocardiography, or ecg abnormalities (except sae) were reported. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

