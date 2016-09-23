BRIEF-CI Investments to merge six funds into other funds

Sept 23 (Reuters) - CI Investments

* CI Investments Inc says proposal to merge six funds into other funds with substantially similar mandates

* CI Investments Inc says proposing mergers to reduce duplication and to help streamline and simplify its fund lineup

* CI Investments Inc says costs and expenses associated with mergers are being borne by CI, not funds

* CI Global Fund to be renamed Signature Global Equity Fund effective on or about December 5, 2016

* CI Global Corporate Class will be renamed Signature Global Equity Corporate Class effective on or about December 5, 2016