BRIEF-Asit Biotech H1 net loss widens to 7.5 million euros

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Asit Biotech Sa :

* No revenue in H1 versus 3,000 euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss of of 7.4 million euros versus loss of 3.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss of 7.5 million euros versus loss of 3.2 million euros a year ago

* Cash position of 19 million euros at end-june 2016, following funds raised through its IPO

* Intends to continue preclinical and clinical development of its drug candidates in accordance with planned schedule. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)