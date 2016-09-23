FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
September 23, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Asit Biotech H1 net loss widens to 7.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Asit Biotech Sa :

* No revenue in H1 versus 3,000 euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss of of 7.4 million euros versus loss of 3.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss of 7.5 million euros versus loss of 3.2 million euros a year ago

* Cash position of 19 million euros at end-june 2016, following funds raised through its IPO

* Intends to continue preclinical and clinical development of its drug candidates in accordance with planned schedule. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

