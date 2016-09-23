FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Fitch upgrades Slovenia to 'A-' stable outlook
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch upgrades Slovenia to 'A-' stable outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Fitch upgrades Slovenia:

* Expects that general government debt will start falling to 80.5 pct of GDP in 2016, from a peak of 83.1 pct at end-2015

* Slovenia benefits from high value-added economy, GDP per capita higher than 'A' peers' median

* Expects GDP growth in Eurozone, Slovenia's main trade partner, to reach 1.4 pct in 2017 and 2018, down from 1.6 pct in 2016

* Expects government deficit will continue to decline, to 2.3 pct in 2016 and 1.6 pct by 2018

* Forecasts current account surplus to be 19.6 pct by 2018 Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.