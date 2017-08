Sept 23 (Reuters) - IBI Group Inc :

* IBI Group Inc. announces partial redemption of 6.00 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2018

* Debentures will be redeemed on October 24, 2016

* Total redemption amount payable for each $1,000 principal amount of debentures will equal a redemption price of $1,000 plus interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: