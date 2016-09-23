FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran announces extension of consent solicitations
September 23, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran announces extension of consent solicitations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Freeport-Freeport-Mcmoran Inc:

* Freeport-Mcmoran announces extension of consent solicitations

* Freeport-Mcmoran - extended expiration date for solicitation of consents of outstanding 6.125% senior notes due 2019, 6.50% senior notes due 2020

* Freeport-Mcmoran - extended expiration date to 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on September 28, 2016

* Freeport-Mcmoran - extended expiration date for solicitation of consents from holders of 6.625% senior notes due 2021, 6.75% senior notes due 2022

