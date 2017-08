Sept 23 (Reuters) - Verengo:

* Verengo announces planned sale of assets to Crius Energy under section 363 of chapter 11

* Says in conjunction with proposed transaction, Crius has committed to provide Verengo with "debtor-in-possession" financing

* In addition, Verengo has filed a number of customary motions to facilitate ongoing operations