Sept 23 (Reuters) - First NBC Bank Holding Co:

* First NBC announces delay in filing reports

* Filing of its quarterly reports on form 10-q for periods ended march 31, 2016 and June 30, 2016 is being delayed

* Working with independent public accountants to complete review of financial statements as of and for periods ended march 31, June 30, 2016