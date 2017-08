Sept 26 (Reuters) - Mauritian Eagle Insurance Co Ltd :

* FY ended June 2016 profit before taxation of 106.7 million rupees versus 83.4 million rupees year ago

* FY net revenue of 523 million rupees versus 492.2 million rupees year ago

* Declared final dividend of 1.10 rupees per share (LY: nil) in respect of year ended June 30, 2016 Source: bit.ly/2cvpJdL Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)