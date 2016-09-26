FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aryzta FY 2015/2016 underlying net profit down at 311.542 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Aryzta AG :

* Continued progress in group underlying revenue recovery of +0.8% in Q4 and +0.5% for FY16

* FY EBITA from continuing operations decreased (5.7)% to 484.9 million euros and group EBITA margins declined by (100) bps to 12.5%.

* FY underlying net profit 311.542 million euros versus 359.723 million euros year ago

* Proposed dividend of 0.5731 Swiss francs (0.5255 euros) per share

* FY total revenue from continuing operations increased by 1.5% to 3.9 billion euros during the year ended 31 July 2016

* During FY17 Aryzta expects to generate free cash in a range of 225-275 million euros Source text - bit.ly/2cvvtUQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

