Sept 26 (Reuters) - Staramba SE :

* H1 sales at 1.673 million euros ($1.88 million) versus 163,000 euros year ago

* H1 net profit 50.666 million euros (previous year: minus 0.401 million euros)

* Forecast 2016 confirmed with expected turnover of 5.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)