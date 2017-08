Sept 26 (Reuters) - Natra SA :

* H1 net loss 2.9 million euros ($3.3 million) versus loss 6.6 million euros year ago

* H1 net sales 171.7 million euros versus 173.0 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA, cocoa and chocolate business, at 11.1 million euros, up 30.5 percent year-on-year Source text for Eikon:

