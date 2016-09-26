BRIEF-The Marketing Group makes acquisitions in USA and Singapore

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Marketing Group Plc :

* Acquires TDA Group in USA and Addiction Advertising in Singapore

* Two companies were incorporated through special purpose holding company Rinnik Group

* Transaction was completed at strike price of 4.22 euros per share (based on 10-day volume weighted average price) which requires creation of 2,962,085 new ordinary shares

* Acquired businesses will retain their own brands

* Sees group total EBITDA forecast to increase to about 12.5 million euros ($14.01 million) in 2016

* Sees group EBITDA per share forecast to increase to 36.52 cents in 2016

* TDA Group LLC is Silicon Valley-based B2B marketing and advertising agency for US high-tech industry

* Addiction Advertising Pte. Ltd. is Singapore-based advertising agency serving public and private sector clients