a year ago
BRIEF-WhiteWave Foods- Danone voluntarily withdrew its Hart-Scott-Rodino Act notification on Aug 31
September 23, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WhiteWave Foods- Danone voluntarily withdrew its Hart-Scott-Rodino Act notification on Aug 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - WhiteWave Foods Co:

* On August 31, 2016, Danone voluntarily withdrew its Hart-Scott-Rodino act notification to provide DOJ with additional time for review - SEC Filing

* On Sept 2, Danone refiled its notification, such that waiting period is currently scheduled to expire at 11:59 pm on Oct 3

* WhiteWave anticipates that DOJ will issue a request for additional information

* Understands that Danone expects to obtain a clearance decision for deal by end of November

* Understands that Danone anticipates making required notification under eu merger regulation by early October

* WhiteWave and Danone have been working with DOJ and European commission and continue to target closing transaction by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cSTxrh) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
