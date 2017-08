Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp

* CEO Mark V. Hurd's 2016 total compensation was $41.1 million versus $53.2 million in 2015

* CEO Safra A. Catz's 2016 total compensation was $40.9 million versus $53.2 million in 2015

* Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Lawrence J. Ellison's 2016 total compensation was $41.5 million versus $63.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cJyORa) Further company coverage: