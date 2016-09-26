FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Capital & Counties raises 175 mln stg in private placement
September 26, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Capital & Counties raises 175 mln stg in private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc

* £175 million us private placement debt for covent garden

* Issue consists of two tranches: £125 million at a fixed coupon of 2.28% due 2026 and £50 million at a fixed coupon of 2.37% due 2028

* Proceeds will strengthen group's capital structure

* £175m us private placement debt for covent garden

* Signed agreement with five us institutional investors for private placement of £175 million 10 year and 12 year notes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
