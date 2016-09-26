FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Vikas Granaries approves plan for renovation of plant at Gujarat
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 26, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vikas Granaries approves plan for renovation of plant at Gujarat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Vikas Granaries Ltd

* Production shall be completely closed for renovation till the technological up-gradation/renovation is completed.

* Management approved plan for renovation/technological up-gradation of plant at Gujarat

* Up-Gradation "will help in increasing the turnover of the company and improve the profitability as well"

* In view of shrinking demand of its products declining margins the management has decided to add new products to current product portfolio. Source text: bit.ly/2cZkqtw Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
