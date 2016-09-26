FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norwegian insurer Gjensidige to cut staff, picks new CFO
September 26, 2016 / 7:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norwegian insurer Gjensidige to cut staff, picks new CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Gjensidige Forsikring:

* Says "efficiency measures will be implemented to ensure a competitive organisation set to deliver on Gjensidige's strategic priorities"

* The Group's financial targets remain unchanged

* During 2017, Gjensidige will reduce number of employees by about 190 full-time equivalents within staff and support functions across the Group

* A non-recurring provision of about NOK 120 million will be made in the third quarter 2016 to cover restructuring costs

* Says hope to avoid lay-offs by offering voluntary solutions to employees

* Jostein Amdal will take over as CFO after Catharina Hellerud. Amdal has been head of capital management and M&A for the past two years, and was previously head of Group risk

* Martin Danielsen will leave the group management to head Gjensidige's strategic initiatives within data mining and analytics

* Hellerud, will continue as executive vice president, now with responsibility for Analytics, Product and Price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
