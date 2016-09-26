FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Maite Bulgari via its unit buys 10.6 pct stake in Leone Film Group
#Entertainment Production
September 26, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Maite Bulgari via its unit buys 10.6 pct stake in Leone Film Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Leone Film Group SpA :

* Says Maite Bulgari via its unit buys 10.6 percent stake from shareholders in Leone Film Group for 4 euros per share or 6 million euros ($6.73 million) in total

* Andrea Leone transferred to Maite Bulgari 698,937 shares of the company representing 4.96 percent of its share capital, for a consideration of 2.8 million euros

* Raffaella Leone transferred to Maite Bulgari 698,937 shares of the company representing 4.96 percent of its share capital, for a consideration of 2.8 million euros

* Antonio Belardi transferred to Maite Bulgari 102,126 shares of the company representing 0.72 percent of its share capital, for a consideration of 0.4 million euros

* The understanding between the parties also includes an agreement of co-development and co-production of television content Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
