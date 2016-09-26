FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-LSE Group says interest rate derivatives venture CurveGlobal now live
September 26, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-LSE Group says interest rate derivatives venture CurveGlobal now live

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* CurveGlobal, the interest rate derivatives venture developed by lseg with a number of major dealer banks has gone live

* CurveGlobal developed by London Stock Exchange Group with a number of major dealer banks: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Societe Generale, together with the Chicago Board Options Exchange

* We start with access to a deep pool of open risk, totalling over $100 billion in initial margin- CEO CurveGlobal Source text: bit.ly/2cP5vN8 Further company coverage:

