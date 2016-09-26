FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Voir Holdings says unit accepted a sub-contract offer from Wira Syukur (M) Sdn (400597k)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Voir Holdings Bhd

* Says unit accepted a sub-contract offer from wira syukur (m) sdn (400597k) pertaining to a project to complete 1000 units of apartments in kota bharu

* Says deal for a contract value of 24.6 million rgt and for a period of 12 months commencing from 1 october 2016 to 30 september 2017

* Sub-Contract is expected to contribute positively towards the group's earnings and net tangible assets for the period of the sub-contract Source (bit.ly/2dlv3Ct) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
