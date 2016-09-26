FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-UK's Ofcom provisionally finds BT overcharged Sky
#Broadcasting
September 26, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK's Ofcom provisionally finds BT overcharged Sky

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - UK's Ofcom

* Published provisional conclusions on dispute between BT and Sky regarding TRC and SFI charges

* Part of scope of Sky dispute directly overlaps with TalkTalk's dispute with BT

* "We provisionally conclude that BT has not demonstrated" that TRC, SFI charges were compliant with applicable cost orientation conditions

* "We provisionally conclude that certain of BT's TRC and SFI charges exceeded DSAC during the relevant period."

* Provisionally conclude that BT should be required to repay Sky repayment amount with interest at BOE+1%

* "We consider that responses made in relation to the Sky dispute may be relevant to the issues raised in this dispute"

* Considers appropriate not to issue final determination of TalkTalk dispute until considering implications of any responses to Sky dispute

* "We provisionally conclude" it appropriate, proportionate to direct bt to make repayments.

* "We provisionally agree with Sky that repayment of BT's overcharge for TRCS and SFIS during the relevant period would be appropriate"

* Propose to leave it to parties to agree exact level of repayment due, based on our calculations of the difference between price and DSAC Source text: (bit.ly/2cPeTAt) Further company coverage:

