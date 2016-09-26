BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group enters agreement with Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc

* In capital increase, co will inject rmb 40.8 million to be financed by proceeds from non-public issuance of a shares

* Company and Joincare have agreed to make capital injections of a total of rmb 200 million to Livzon Mab

* Company and Joincare have entered into "agreement on capital increase in Livzon Mabpharm Inc.

* Shareholding of co and joincare in Livzon Mab will remain unchanged, representing 51% and 49% of registered capital respectively