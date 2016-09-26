FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group enters agreement with Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 26, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group enters agreement with Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc

* In capital increase, co will inject rmb 40.8 million to be financed by proceeds from non-public issuance of a shares

* Company and Joincare have agreed to make capital injections of a total of rmb 200 million to Livzon Mab

* Company and Joincare have entered into "agreement on capital increase in Livzon Mabpharm Inc.

* Shareholding of co and joincare in Livzon Mab will remain unchanged, representing 51% and 49% of registered capital respectively Source text (bit.ly/2dcsbqB) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.